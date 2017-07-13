Sony Xperia XZ Premium Receiving July 2017 Security Patch

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium that was released last month is now being treated to the July security patch. The new software package is being pushed out as an over-the-air (OTA) update for both the single-SIM and dual-SIM versions of the smartphone bearing the model numbers G8141 and G8142. The first firmware update for the XZ Premium rolled out last month with the software build number 45.0.A.5.1 and bringing with it the June security patch, while the latest update includes the patch dated July 1, consequently upgrading the device to the 45.0.A.7.90 build.

Sony advises owners of the Xperia XZ Premium to update their flagships to benefit from any new features, as evidenced by the company’s announcement of the patch seen below. However, the firm has not released a full changelog detailing the update which seemingly doesn’t ship with any end-user additions. Regardless, it’s always a good idea to download and install such updates as soon as possible to keep your device secure. The patch will likely roll out gradually, and users should be receiving a notification prompting them to download it over the next few days. Alternatively, it’s possible to check for the update manually from the “Settings” menu on your handset by opening it, navigating to the “About Phone” section, and then selecting the “System Updates” option. It’s advisable to connect the device to a Wi-Fi network and ensure it has at least 50 percent of battery left before downloading and installing the new software package so as to avoid the phone powering down during the process.

The Xperia XZ Premium is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone boasting a body made of metal and glass which is resistant to both dust and water. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) with the Adreno 540 GPU and features a 5.46-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that’s expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 256GB. The handset supports 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0, in addition to being equipped with a 19-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter, with its hardware being powered by a non-removable 3,230mAh battery and the device itself being launched with Android 7.1 Nougat.