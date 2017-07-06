Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Available In Canada After Prior Delay

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone finally became available in Canada yesterday following a previous delay. The device was originally due to release in the country from June 22 at Freedom Mobile and Videotron but this was pushed back to July 5 after some shipping issues. For those who have been waiting for the device to hit the shelves, pricing details are now available.

The outright cost of the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra at Freedom Mobile is C$420, and a C$200 credit incentive is available for those who purchase it on a MyTab plan. This will make the phone C$100 with a C$5 monthly boost per month or nothing to pay upfront with a C$10 per month monthly boost. Customers wanting to purchase the Xperia XA1 Ultra at Videotron can get it for an outright price of C$439.95. Alternatively, there’s nothing to pay upfront with a monthly payment of C$59.95 over two years, or an initial payment of C$99.95 on a plan costing C$49.95 each month over two years. The phone was originally announced back in February during Mobile World Congress, alongside the regular Sony Xperia XA1, and it eventually released for some international markets in May.

The Xperia XA1 Ultra is powered by a mid-range Helio P20 64-bit octa-core processor from MediaTek with the Mali T880 MP2 GPU for the graphics processing, packs 4GB of RAM, and has a large 6-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. It carries a 23-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter with 1/2.6 Exmor RS sensor, also with LED flash and featuring optical image stabilization. The phone has a non-removable 2,700mAh battery and features MediaTek’s Pump Express+ 2.0 fast charging. Further features include a Type-C USB port for charging and syncing, SmartAmp to boost and enhance audio quality, dual-front-facing stereo speakers, and category 6 4G LTE connectivity. It runs the Android 7.0 Nougat OS, weighs 188g, and measures 165 x 79 x 8.1mm. It could be that the wait for the phone in Canada might mean that some customers may now have purchased another device with similar specifications, although it remains to be seen if sales in the country might be affected.