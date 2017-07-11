Sony Xperia X Single/Dual SIM Receiving July Security Patch

The Sony Xperia X single SIM and dual SIM variants are now receiving a new update to build number 34.3.A.0.206, based on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The previous update for the smartphone with build number 34.3.A.0.194 also featured Android 7.1.1 and rolled out back in June for both the Xperia X and the Xperia X Compact. Sony has not provided a changelog for the new update, but the notification indicates it includes the prompt arrival of the latest Android security patch dated July 1st. It also likely includes bug fixes and perhaps some optimizations that might come to light over the coming days.

When the 92.8MB update started rolling out yesterday, it was pushed out first for the Sony Xperia X single SIM variant with model number F5121. Therefore, it was expected that the upgrade would also arrive soon for the dual SIM version of the phone, and screenshots have now started to be posted by some users to show that the same update with the same build number is now reaching some units of the dual SIM Xperia X with model number The update may also arrive before soon for the Xperia X Compact. Users of the Xperia X should receive notification about the software update directly to the device over the coming days. Alternatively, users can check manually from the “Settings” menu of the phone, and then tapping “About Device,” followed by “Software Updates.” Before downloading and installing the update it’s recommended to connect the phone to a Wi-Fi network and have at least 50 percent charge to avoid it powering down during the updating process.

The mid-range Sony Xperia X released in May last year running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow skinned with Sony’s custom UI. It has a 5-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor with the Adreno 510 GPU for graphics processing. Further specs include 3GB of RAM, 32/64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card), a non-removable 2,620 mAh battery, 23-megapixel rear camera, and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a basic rectangular shape with an all-metal build and wide top and bottom bezels.