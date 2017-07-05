Sony Resumes Android Nougat Update For Xperia XA & XA Ultra

Several days after its distribution was suspended, Sony resumed the rollout of the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra. The Japanese electronics giant initially halted the release of the update to those devices after discovering some unspecified performance inconsistencies with its own servers. The inconsistencies were found in the over-the-air (OTA) delivery system that the manufacturer used to distribute updates to its devices. As those errors have now been rectified, owners of the aforementioned devices who were not able to update their phones during the initial rollout of Android Nougat may now do so by either waiting for a notification prompting them to download the update or by going to the device Settings app to manually begin the process, provided that the software package is already available in their territory.

Once the update is installed, owners of the Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra will get to experience all of the features incorporated with this major upgrade of Google’s operating system. The improved Doze mode that ships with Nougat aims to further increase the standby battery life of the device by preventing background apps from using too much battery power immediately after turning off the phone’s display. In addition to that, native support for split-screen multitasking allows device owners to use two applications at the same time. Since it is natively supported, more applications can be viewed in split-screen as opposed to some manufacturer-specific implementations of the said feature. Aside from those two major improvements, numerous other minor features were also included in the new version of the operating system that should ennoble the overall user experience of the Xperia XA and XA Ultra.

Before the update process begins, it is important that the device has sufficient battery left and is connected to a Wi-Fi network seeing how the software package is over 1GB in size and will need some time to be downloaded and installed. Creating a backup of your phone before initializing the installation is also never a bad idea, so make sure to do so just to be extra safe. More details on upcoming software additions to Sony’s smartphones should follow later this year.