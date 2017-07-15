Sony Mobile’s Xperia XA1 Ultra Now on Sale in the U.S.

The latest addition to Sony Mobile’s line of Xperia smartphones is now available to purchase in the U.S. as of July 14th. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra offers many of the popular features seen on today’s top-selling smartphones, yet the Xperia XA1 Ultra is available for a fraction of the cost of the major brands. The exclusive retailer for the phone is Best Buy, who has the phone available now on its website in all four colors (Black, Pink, Gold, and White). The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is currently priced at $399.99. The phone has an impressive edge-to-edge, 6-inch screen similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8. The display includes a mini-display feature that provides the user with easy one-handed browsing. It features a 23-megapixel rear camera with hybrid autofocus and a 16-megapixel front camera for vibrant, high-definition selfies.

This phone includes 32GB of internal storage and operates on Android 7.0 Nougat using an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor. The Xperia XA1 Ultra also includes 4GB of RAM. In the box with your Sony Xperia XA Ultra G3223, a 2700 mAh Battery, and a power adapter. If you decide to purchase the phone online from Best Buy, you will also receive an Insignia Holder/Stand for your cell phone. The octa-core 2.3GHz processor with 4GB of RAM delivers fast performance for opening and running apps so that you will experience a hassle-free user interface. This unlocked phone is compatible with all GSM carriers including T-Mobile and AT&T. It can also be used with GSM SIM kits from prepaid cell phone providers such as Simple Mobile, H2O, Net10, and Cricket Wireless. The phone will not work with CDMA networks such as Sprint, Verizon, Boost Mobile, or Virgin Mobile.

The Xperia XA1 Ultra runs on 4G LTE data and mobile speeds that will support streaming content and allow you to download your favorite apps quickly. The extra-large full display coordinates well with the slim body design so that the phone fits comfortably in your hand. It has a 16.9 screen ratio that is ideal for watching movies and playing online games, and you can download plenty of high-definition games using the 32GB of internal memory. If that isn’t enough, the Xperia XA1 Ultra also has a microSD slot that can expand your overall storage up to 256GB. The Sony Mobile Xperia XA1 Ultra was released earlier this year in Canada on July 5th and works through Freedom Mobile and Videotron.