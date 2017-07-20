Sony Launches Xperia XA1 Ultra In India, Pricing Confirmed

Sony has officially launched its Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone with a 6-inch display in India. The device was unveiled in late February this year, alongside the regular Sony Xperia XA1, and has already released in some other markets. The price for India is confirmed to be Rs. 29,990 (approximately $465) and the device itself is reportedly already available from a number of physical retail stores in the South Asian country. Customers who also purchase the Style Cover Stand (SCSG40) will receive Rs. 1,000 off the purchase of the XA1 Ultra, and it also comes with a free three-month subscription to Sony LIV. The phone is offered in Black, Gold, Pink, and White colors.

One of the differences between this particular model and the standard version of the Xperia XA1 and is that the XA1 Ultra has a larger 6-inch display panel with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, rather than the 5-inch screen of the regular XA1 that only supports resolutions of up to 1280 x 720. The dual-SIM Xperia XA1 Ultra also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash and a 2,700mAh battery, as opposed to the 8-megapixel front-facing unit and the 2,300mAh battery of the Xperia XA1. Further specs of the Xperia XA1 Ultra include the 2.3GHz Helio P20 SoC (system-on-chip) with the Mali T880MP2 GPU. The model being offered in India packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card by up to 256GB, and a 23-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a regular LED flash.

The successor to last year’s Xperia XA Ultra runs Android 7.0 Nougat skinned with Sony’s lightweight user interface, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It has a USB Type-C connector for charging and data syncing, while its other features include MediaTek’s PumpExpress+ 2.0 fast charging, Clear Audio+, SmartAmp for boosting audio quality, dual front-facing stereo speakers, and a dedicated camera button. The design and build quality of the Xperia XA1 Ultra are comparable to those of other Xperia smartphones, with the handset weighing in at 188g and measuring 165 x 79 x 8.1mm in size. The launch of the Xperia XA1 Ultra in India follows the earlier release of the regular Xperia XA1 in the country which was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 20,990 (around $325).