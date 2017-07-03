Sony Announces ‘Three Hands Square’ Wena Wrist Hybrid Watch

Sony has announced the Three Hands Square Wena Wrist hybrid watch to compliment the initial Wena Wrist offering. Both versions of the Wena Wrist can be seen above although the new Three Hands Square model is the more svelte option on the right with the slimmer straps and the smaller, square-shaped body. Alongside the new version of the Wena Wrist Sony has also unveiled a set of leather straps for both versions of the watch as the original model comes with a steel watch band which carries the LED indicator lights that are used for alerting users to incoming notifications that are coming from their smartphones.

That said, those who opt for the leather strap for the Wena Wrist won’t get the notification capability as the leather straps don’t have the LED light integrated into them. They do contain NFC just like the steel band so either version of the watch can be used for mobile payments at places which accept them. Without the notifications the Three Hands Square version of the Wena Wrist watch is more traditional watch than hybrid smartwatch, but it does offer up some better choices for those wanting a smaller and less noticeable watch with integrated technology, as Sony appears to be aiming these new versions at women, with included options for 18mm, 20mm, and 22mm size options.

The standard Wena Wrist with the round body is already available, but the new Three Hands Square model doesn’t go on sale until sometime later in July. Both versions of the watch can only be purchased in Japan, and for those looking to pick up the new version, if you’re wanting to pick up the watch with one of the leather strap options you’ll be in for a bit of a wait as Sony isn’t releasing the leather straps till the end of this year in December at a cost of 8,380 Yen. Those wanting to go for the steel band though can grab it once it launches this month at a base cost of 10,380 Yen (presumably the cost for the 18mm option) while the steel band will cost another 33,880 Yen. While the Wena Wrist watches aren’t exactly smartwatches, Sony is no stranger to unconventional tech like this, as evidenced by the FES Watch U that Sony launched earlier this year.