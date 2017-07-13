Sonim XP5 is Verizon’s 4G LTE-Equipped Rugged Basic Phone

Verizon has just quietly debuted a new smartphone, and it’s a first of its kind for the carrier. It’s a basic phone that is also rugged, making it a great phone for those that are in construction or even the farming industry. This isn’t a slim and sleek phone like the Galaxy S8, it’s not a smartphone either. So don’t expect to pick this one up for checking Twitter, or anything like that. It has a rather small (at least by today’s standards) 2.4-inch 320×240 resolution display. It also has Push To Talk functionality, a feature that was popular in the late 2000s before smartphones really began to take off, and that was largely due to Nextel.

Other specs for the Sonim XP5 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 powering the show. Of course that is paired with the Adreno 306 GPU, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. There are also dual front-facing speakers, which are ultra loud, seeing as the niche audience for this phone are people that are working outside and in noisy environments, that’s a big deal. A bit surprising that a phone like this gets dual front-facing speakers, but most smartphones don’t these days. It is rated at IP69 for dust and waterproofing, it also carries a military spec of 810G, meaning it’s a very rugged phone. And as you can see from the pictures below, it’s not a thin phone at all.

Verizon offers a 3-year warranty with the Sonim XP5. That warranty does cover any accidental damage that may happen to the phone. Verizon is selling the Sonim XP5 for $336 outright or $14/month for 24 months on Verizon Edge. That may seem like a rather steep price tag for a basic phone, but remember that this isn’t your typical basic phone, it’s a rugged one that can pretty much withstand anything. It’s made specifically for industrial workers who need a phone, but can’t be walking around with something delicate like a LG G6 or a HTC U11. It is significantly cheaper than both of those though. You can grab the Sonim XP5 from Verizon using the link down below.