Snap’s Spectacles Now Available on Amazon for $129

Snap’s popular Spectacles are now available on Amazon, and they are priced at just $129. That’s the original price for these glasses that work with Snapchat, the major change here is that it is now more widely available. When the Spectacles launched, they were only available in a vending machine that would randomly pop up somewhere in the world. That was because the demand was much higher than the supply, so Snap (or Snapchat at the time) decided to have some fun with it. Now they are available on Snap’s website as well as Amazon. Of course with Amazon, you can get them shipped via Prime for fast and free shipping. Although right now it looks like the stock is running low, as Amazon states the Spectacles will be in stock on July 25th.

Spectacles are basically a pair of smart glasses that have a camera on either side of them. These two cameras allow you to offer up a point of view on your Snapchat, and allows your viewers or followers to really experience what you are also experiencing. It’s a pretty impressive feature for Snapchat, and something that really sets it apart from the likes of Instagram Stories and other social media networks copying Snapchat’s features. With Spectacles the video is actually shown in a circle. This means that users are able to watch them in landscape or portrait and even move the phone around to see what’s going on. It’s pretty simple and connects to Bluetooth. When they need to charge, simply put them in the case and they begin charging again. It’s a great idea from Snap and it seems to really be taking off.

Amazon is offering the Spectacles in all three colors, that includes black, coral and teal. They are all priced at the same price of $129 and definitely worth picking up if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a pair of Spectacles. Amazon should have more stock in before July 25th (Amazon typically guesstimates longer than it will actually take). You can pick up a pair or two of Spectacles from the link down below.