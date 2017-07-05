Snapchat Now Lets You Share Links, Voice Filters And More

Snap Inc. has rolled out a handful of new updates that allow users to insert links to their snaps, add backdrops to photos, and modify their voice with filters. The image messaging app now lets users add hyperlinks to their Stories and snaps before sharing them with friends using the new Paperclip feature. The tool is perhaps the most significant in this latest update as it essentially unchains users from Snap Inc.’s long history of detachment from other apps. Users can include a website to their snaps by just tapping the Paperclip button. Your friends can then view the links from within the app by swiping up on your message.

Another new feature that comes to Snapchat is the ability to alter your voice with filters. Previously available in Snapchat’s animated lenses, voice filters now allow you to remix your voice after you recorded a snap. By tapping the speaker icon at the bottom of your phone’s screen, you can see all the available voice filters that you can use to add more life to your storytelling. Additionally, the Snapchat update also introduces Backdrops, a tool that lets users add a background to their photo. While quite similar to Snapchat’s geofilters, the Backdrops feature allows users to put a design behind their photos instead of overlaying them with illustrations. By tapping the scissors icon, you can also draw over portions of your photo that you want to display in the foreground using your finger. Like Snapchat’s existing filters, this feature will also be rotating on a daily basis to introduce new batches of Backdrops.

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. This feature allows users to create a geofilter for various events including birthdays and weddings within the app for $5.99. Last month, Snap Inc. also started rolling out a location- sharing feature called Snap Map, which allows users to instantly locate their friends, check in at various places and add Stories to their pings. The fresh updates are part of Snap Inc.’s effort to set itself apart from Facebook-owned Instagram, which has been investing huge sums lately to clone a bunch of Snapchat features. More to the point, Snap Inc. intends for the new improvements to further boost its appeal to teenagers, who account for majority of Snapchat users in the U.S.