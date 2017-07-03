Slickwraps CEO Teases Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With New Render

Jonathan Endicott‏, Chief Executive Officer of phone accessory retailer Slickwraps, took to Twitter earlier today to tease the Galaxy Note 8, revealing a supposed render of Samsung’s next high-end phablet. The newly uncovered image that can be seen above this writing is of unknown origin, with Endicott‏ not clarifying on whether the render was made by himself, someone at Slickwraps, or if it was procured from another source, though the actual specifics of the device that it shows are mostly in line with recent reports about the Galaxy Note 8.

The details suggested by Endicott’s render that have already been mentioned by other insiders include the existence of a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, single down-facing stereo speaker, and an S Pen slot situated on the far right side of the phone’s bottom edge (when looking the device from upfront). The image also hints at a physical Power button on the right edge of the device and shows a dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged lenses and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash on the back side of the supposed Galaxy Note 8. Some previous leaks suggested that the phablet will have a heart rate monitor placed immediately below its flash unit, though that element cannot be clearly seen on the new leak due to the image being shared in a low resolution. What the render does show, however, is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that’s more spaced out from the camera lens on its left than the scanner on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus was.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy Note 8 will boast a 6.3 or 6.4-inch display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and ship with 6GB of RAM, in addition to featuring the same bezel-less design seen with the Galaxy S8 series. While the U.S. model of the phablet is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 836 that Qualcomm has yet to confirm even exists, the international variant is still expected to ship with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC). It’s currently unclear whether the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer opts to launch the Galaxy Note 8 at IFA Berlin that’s scheduled to start on September 1 or at an earlier date, but more details on the flagship should be available shortly.