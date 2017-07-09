Several ASUS ‘X00LD’ Models Hit Geekbench With 2GB/4GB RAM

Several variants of an ASUS device bearing the model numbers X00LD and X00LDA hit Geekbench in recent times, boasting different RAM configurations and a series of similarities. The handsets are widely thought to be members of the new ASUS ZenFone 4 series that recently debuted with the ZenFone 4 Max yet it still largely unannounced, with the Taipei, Taiwan-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) being expected to unveil a handful of other models in the near future.

The ASUS X00LD was listed as being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM, with its benchmark results also suggesting that the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, possibly enhanced with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite. The ASUS X00LDA features the same silicon but sports 2GB of RAM, according to its listing which also indicates that the handset will ship with the same version of Google’s ubiquitous operating system. Both models are presumed to be variants of the aforementioned ZenFone 4 Max that the Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer announced in three configurations. The model with 2GB of RAM is set to feature 16GB of internal storage space, while the one with 4GB of RAM boasts 64GB of flash memory, the company previously said, while also announcing another option sporting 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. All versions of the ZenFone 4 Max are equipped with a microSD card slot which can be used for adding up to 256GB of additional memory, ASUS previously confirmed.

Apart from the ZenFone 4 Max, the Taiwanese OEM is expected to soon unveil the ZenFone 4V, Zenfone 4 Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie. Much like the initially announced member of the new ZenFone lineup, the upcoming devices are all believed to be offered in numerous configurations, boasting different amounts of RAM and storage space. No firm details regarding the availability of the new handsets have yet been given but seeing how the latest iteration of IFA Berlin is scheduled to start in less than two months, ASUS may opt to announce the rest of its ZenFone 4 lineup at the German trade show in late summer. An update on the company’s hardware endeavors may hence follow shortly.