SEQUENT Smartwatch With Infinite Power Hits Kickstarter

The SEQUENT smartwatch featuring infinite kinetic power is the subject of a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The self-charging watch has a traditional Swiss design, and the target its fundraising was set at CHF 80,000 (around $83,000). The project has attracted plenty of interest, as with 30 days of fundraising left as of this writing, the SEQUENT has already received CHF 268,513 (around $278,000) in pledges. If the device eventually goes into production, it could be a solution for battery life issues of many contemporary smartwatches.

The idea behind the connected smartwatch comes from SEQUENT (Switzerland) Ltd. and the device will be compatible with Android and iOS devices. The main selling point of the wearable comes down to the fact that this is “the world’s first kinetic self-charging battery system” designed around transforming the kinetic energy into electrical energy. While watches powered by the kinetic energy have been around for quite some time, the creators of the SEQUENT claim that its patented system will provide infinite use without requiring coin cell batteries or additional charging through an external power source. Features of the SEQUENT include a heart rate sensor, filtered notification system, water resistance to a depth of 50m, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth 4.2 support that’s necessary for communicating with the proprietary Biofeedback health and sports app. It has a SuperCharger Power Indicator that receives more charge the more you move, and its power reserve is indicated on the watch dial.

The Black Edition SEQUENT smartwatch comes with either a black or white face, while the Steel Edition will have either a blue or black face. There are a variety of packages for those who want to make a pledge to the Kickstarter campaign. For example, a pledge of $189 will get you the Early Bird SEQUENT Black Edition SuperCharger smartwatch with an estimated delivery of December 2017. It’s worth noting that the future retail price of the watch will be $438 so that’s quite a saving. As another example, the Early Bird SEQUENT Steel Edition package can be yours for a pledge of $239, as opposed to the future retail price of $638. Note that as this is a Kickstarter project, nothing is guaranteed about the device becoming commercialized during its planned launch window so the December time frame is strictly provisional. News about the SEQUENT self-charging smartwatch comes shortly after new research that pointed to future smartwatches being completely self-sustainable in terms of battery life by using triboelectric nanogenerators.