SDS’ New Touchscreen For BMWs Is 10.3-Inches & Runs Android

SDS’ new touchscreen for BMWs is 10.3-inches in size and it runs on Android, making this a potentially useful piece of technology for BMW owners to have installed in their vehicles. The screen is reportedly anti-glare which should make them easy to see on sunny days, and SDS boasts that the screen meets all of BMWs requirements for quality OEM specifications. It’ll retail for nearly $1K, coming with a price tag of $955, and it’s due to launch on August 10th which means it will be available pretty soon for anyone who is interested in picking one up.

The screens are compatible with all of the BMW 1 series, 2 series, 3 series, and 4 series vehicles that have been manufactured from 2013 onward, and SDS says that the ANDRO 10.3 can officially replace the 6.5-inch screens that you will currently find in all of the vehicles that are categorized in each series. If you own a BMW that’s compatible with the new ANDRO touchscreen, you’ll have your pick on where to grab it, as it’ll be available directly from dealerships, but also from dealer websites and from automobile leasing companies, and though it’s not explicitly stated it’s likely that the cost would be the same regardless of where you buy it. That is unless you try to pick one up from a third-party reseller taking advantage of supply and demand.

Naturally since these are meant to replace the 6.5-inch screens that are in compatible BMW models right now, the ANDRO 10.3 can be fully integrated with the BMW iDrive system which means it can control a fair amount of secondary functions that the iDrive allows the driver to initiate, such as using the screen for viewing a rear-view camera when backing up. It’s noted that installation is a pretty quick process and will take less than half an hour too, so you could roll into a dealership, get it set up, and be on your way shortly after so long as you’re able to get the process started right away. While the screen size is mentioned and it is stated that it runs on Android, other specs were not listed and it’s unclear which version of Android it’s based on, though SDS does mention that it has a USB port for plugging in external devices if need be.