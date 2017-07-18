A Scanned Image & Full Specs Leak For The Moto G5S Plus

Motorola’s Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are the new and improved editions of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus devices that were first revealed during Mobile World Congress 2017. Up until now, there was not much information confirmed about the upcoming Motorola phones. However, a scanned image of the Moto G5S Plus was leaked today along with the full specifications for the phone. The leaked image shows the Moto G5S Plus with a full metallic-style frame that has a white front and silver on the back. Previous speculations have mentioned that the Android phone would feature a 5.5-inch Full HD screen and that it will operate on the Snapdragon 626 chipset.

The specs go on to say that the phone will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and that it will be preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat software for the Android version. The Moto G5S Plus will combine a rear-facing dual 12.9-megapixel camera with a f/1.7 aperture sensor as well as a 12.9-megapixel f/2.0 aperture sensor, while the front-facing camera will feature an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture sensor. The phone is equipped with LED flash for front-facing selfies as well, so users should be able to get some pretty decent shots when using the front camera to capture photos of themselves and others, and it will be powered by a 3,072 mAh battery. Additional specs for the Moto G5S Plus include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button that is located on the front of the device just as it is on the original Moto G5. It is rumored that the Moto G5S Plus will be available in several color options including Gold, Grey and Silver variants. The smaller version, the Moto G5S, should be available with a premium all-metal design and three fashionable colors, Grey, Dark Blue, and Gold. The official word on exactly when the products will be launched and available to the public has yet to be confirmed.

Motorola is scheduled to hold an official launch event on July 25th for some of its new products, with past rumors having suggested that the event will for the debut of the Moto Z2 and the Moto Z2 Force. However, this new rumor hints that the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus will debut on July 27th. Since this is a brand-new line of smartphones for Motorola, it is difficult to compare the rumored release dates with the brand’s previous launches to help determine exactly when we can purchase the product.