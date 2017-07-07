Samsung’s SM-G9298 Flip Phone Manual Is Now Available Online

The manual for the Samsung SM-G9298 – a new flip phone from Samsung which makes use of two displays – is now available to download directly from Samsung. Although the manual is now available to download, it is worth noting that the manual is currently only available via the Chinese Samsung website and therefore, is currently only available as a Chinese language version. Although the images alone do confirm the inclusion of a number of features including S Voice, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, wireless charging, and NFC.

However, in spite of this being a device that has yet to be officially launched, it is not one that has gone unnoticed until now. In fact, the Samsung SM-G9298 has been spotted on multiple occasions including passing through the FCC, TENAA, and even in leaked image form. Although the TENAA listing in particular is one which has proved to be informative as it does confirm a number of the specs. As a result and due to the previous leaks, there is very little left to learn about the Samsung SM-G9298, barring when it will actually become available, where it will be available, and of course, for how much. Although, due to the emergence of the manual on the official Samsung site in China, it is clear that it will become available in China, and likely soon.

As per the TENAA listing, the Samsung SM-G9298 is device that comes with not one, but two displays which both measure 4.2-inches and both make use of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Samsung SM-G9298 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a quad-core processor (clocking at 2.15 GHz). In terms of the cameras, the Samsung SM-G9298 comes loaded with a 12-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Although it is technically not positioned on the front of the device due to the nature of this being a flip phone – as the user will have to flip the phone open before any self-facing images can be taken. Additional features worth noting include a 2,300 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE support, and Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow). For those interested, the full manual is available through the link below.