Samsung’s Harman International Announces Arcam Acquisition

Samsung’s Harman International has announced that it’s acquiring Arcam, perhaps better known as A&R Cambridge Ltd., likely so it can use Arcam’s Hi-Fi audio technology for integration with its future products. With that being said, neither Harman nor Arcam have mentioned anything about the acquisition regarding terms, so it’s not clear what the buyout has cost Harman or what entirely it will get out of the acquisition once it’s finalized. There was also no mention of when the acquisition is expected to reach completion.

Other than the buyout actually happening, the only other details which have been made public revolve around Arcam staff. According to the announcement the current management team at A&R Cambridge Ltd will be transitioning over to Harman and will be working as part of Harman’s Lifestyle Audio division, which suggests that Arcam’s talents will be put to use working on products that are aimed at the consumer market to some degree, though it wasn’t explicitly stated that this would be the case. Despite the lack of detail about what Arcam’s management team’s new responsibilities would be though, Harman’s Lifestyle Audio Division is responsible for everything from portable Bluetooth speakers to automotive acoustics, and includes brands like Harman Kardon, JBL, Infinity, Bowers & Wilkins, Lexicon, and others, all of which are geared towards consumers in some way or another.

During its time before the buyout, Arcam specialized in a number of different audio products and equipment including DACs, speakers, and AV receivers, and with Arcam being founded in 1976 it has a longstanding reputation for quality, which seems all the more impressive when you consider that it only had 35 employees total contributing to the decades of work that it was completing, not to mention it’s been around for quite some time. All that should make it easy to understand Harman’s interest in the company and that it sees value in having Arcam become part of the team. That said, it should also come as no surprise that Harman has scooped up Arcam as Harman itself is known for putting out some very high quality audio equipment across a range of different industries and markets.