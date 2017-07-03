Samsung’s Galaxy Most Valuable Korean Brand In 2017: Survey

The Samsung Electronics-owned Galaxy brand is the most valuable proprietary name in South Korea, according to a recent market survey conducted by local analysis firm Brandstock. The Galaxy name hence maintained its leading position in this segment for the seventh year in a row, according to Brandstock’s and several other surveys. The data pertaining to 2017 saw the Galaxy brand being awarded 940.98 out of possible 1,000 points in the second quarter of the year, with Samsung’s trademarked name being followed by E-Mart and Naver. KB Financial Group’s KB Kookmin Bank placed fourth, Brandstock said, adding that the overall structure at the top of its list of most valuable local brands is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

Samsung’s Galaxy name continues to outperform other Korean brands for a variety of reasons, with the main one being the company’s global presence and worldwide recognition of its smartphones and tablets. The brand’s position was most seriously threatened last year when the Galaxy Note 7 debacle led Samsung to discontinue its high-end phablet following two unprecedented recalls, as hundreds of reports of units catching fire and exploding started emerging all over the world. The ordeal placed a heavy burden on Samsung’s marketing team that essentially went on to reinvent the company and its image in the eyes of consumers by attempting to humanize the South Korean tech giant and its offerings. The promotional campaigns launched by Samsung in the post-Galaxy Note 7 era weren’t so focused on the specifics of its products as much as they were trying to advertise a lifestyle and ideas associated with them while simultaneously looking to entertain. Those efforts seemingly paid off in the end, with Samsung’s Galaxy brand managing to survive the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco relatively unscathed, at least in the company’s home country.

The Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is expected to further strengthen its brand value over the course of this year as the firm’s presence in massive markets like India continues to grow and the tech giant releases the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 which many industry watchers believe will become a massive commercial success. An update on the company’s endeavors should follow in the coming weeks.