Samsung’s Galaxy Note Fan Edition Gets Teardown Treatment

Samsung’s Galaxy Note Fan Edition has received the teardown treatment by the folks over at IFIXIT, showing what the device looks like on the inside and giving anyone who plans to buy the device, or those who already own it, a chance to see how much of a challenge or lack there of it is to repair it if need be. For those that are unaware, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition (which Samsung is reportedly only going to manufacture 400,000 units of) is Samsung’s revival of the Galaxy Note 7, a device which it launched last Fall but had to pull from the market because of problems with the device overheating. Due to this issue, consumers are likely to be curious as to the repairability of the new model.

For starters, taking off the glass panel on the back of the phone is reportedly just as much of a hassle as it was with the original Galaxy Note 7, so it sounds like things aren’t off to a great start, but those that need to take the phone apart for any reason shouldn’t be deterred as perseverance will be rewarded with eventually getting that back glass panel off and away from the device so you can move onto the next step.

Once the back panel has been peeled away, users will be able to get at the new battery which Samsung has used for the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, which is labeled with a date of June 20th, 2017, pointing out that Samsung has used a really new battery for this device. The battery also looks to be just a tad lighter as it’s reported to weigh about 45.4 g, which is about 2.3 g less than the battery that was used in the Note 7. This should make sense given that Samsung wouldn’t be using any of the older batteries from the two previous Galaxy Note 7 iterations, and since the Galaxy Note Fan Edition was just officially announced in South Korea very recently. Samsung appears to have used an in-house octa-core chip, laying to rest any rumors that it would be using a Snapdragon 820 or Snapdragon 821 CPU. As one would likely expect, most if not all of the components, save for the battery, seem to be the same as before, so consumers really shouldn’t be expecting anything different in the user experience department. That said, IFIXIT gave the Galaxy Note Fan Edition a repair score of 4 out of 10, which isn’t great, so there should be no illusions about this device being a snap to take apart.