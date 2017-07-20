Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 Comes August 23rd At Unpacked

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 comes August 23rd at Unpacked, as Samsung has just sent out press invites for the event happening that morning. The event begins at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time in New York City which will be 8 AM PST for those on the West Coast, and while Samsung doesn’t actually mention the Galaxy Note 8 in any capacity at all, it does mention that attendees will be able to see its latest mobile device and the invite image makes it pretty clear what the event will be about. This also matches up with some of the most recent rumors surrounding the date of the device’s official unveiling.

Prior to Samsung’s official confirmation on the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event rumors were already speculating that the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8 would be on August 23rd, as it was reported that “industry sources” claimed this would be the announcement date, and it looks like those reports were correct. The Galaxy Note 8 has leaked quite a bit in the past week as well as over the last month, giving the public a good look at what the design will likely be and showing that Samsung’s next Note would probably be taking after the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in terms of design.

Now with the press invites having gone out, and Samsung following with its usual graphic of displaying the outline of the product, it’s clear that at least one element of the leaks is going to be true, which is that Samsung will be using minimal bezels for the display to afford users more screen real estate. That being said this doesn’t give any confirmation on specs, so it’s still not known exactly what the official screen size would be. Samsung’s message on the invite though, “Do Bigger Things,” does seem to tease that it might be slightly bigger than that of its current flagship smartphones. Based on rumors, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the U.S., while possibly coming with the newest Exynos processor for most or all international markets. The phone is also rumored to come with a dual camera module on the back, which would make the phone Samsung’s first to have two camera sensors, and would see Samsung join a hardware trend that a few of its competitors have already implemented.