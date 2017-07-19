Samsung’s Bixby Feature Gets Its Own TV Ad

After a delay, Samsung finally released Bixby voice to U.S. users with a Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and the virtual assistant now has its own TV commercial. The ad starts with a man running to take cover from the rain when he discovers a Chinese restaurant. After finishing his meal, he receives the traditional fortune cookie but the message inside comes in Chinese. Fortunately, he has Bixby on his side, and the message gets translated – it reads “Today is your lucky day”.

Bixby voice is powered by deep learning algorithms and, according to Samsung, every user will have an extremely personal experience because each phone will learn from its owner’s specific behavioral patterns that will help Bixby customize the interaction as time passes. During the first week of June, Samsung added support for short voice commands to Bixby, but only in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, and planned to roll out the update to the United States and other countries later on in the year. In the third week of June, Bixby voice was released for U.S. users who signed up for the early access program, which took a number of days to be rolled out to all the people involved. Bixby has been treated as a major selling point in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It has its own hardware button, and interacts with many other Galaxy apps but hasn’t really become that popular, probably due to the lack voice support, which many expected to be working along with the release of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ and also because Google Assistant, the major rival for Bixby, does support voice.

Samsung is clearly showing the world what Bixby is capable of and how the interaction between user and devices is now conceived by the brand. While some of the features displayed in the video were already working, the major highlight is Bixby Voice which should be out now for every U.S. customer. With the official release of Bixby Voice in the U.S. having just recently happened, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Samsung has already released its first ad that sets out to highlight the feature for users. Though the ad is only really showing a fraction of what Bixby Voice is capable of, it does a good job at highlighting the basics and what are likely to be some common uses.