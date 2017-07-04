Samsung’s App Changelog Reveals Several New Galaxy Devices

Samsung just confirmed the existence of three unannounced devices in the official changelog for the latest version of the Samsung Video Library application. One of them carries the codename “Cruiser” which was previously linked to the rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 Active for AT&T. The other two devices are identified as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S and the Galaxy J7 Reloaded bearing the model number “SM-J701F”.

As yet, Samsung made no official announcements regarding the Galaxy S8 Active, the Galaxy J7 Reloaded and the Galaxy Tab A2 S, however the latest update to the Samsung Video Library application available in the Google Play Store added support for all of these three unannounced devices, indicating that the South Korean tech giant is preparing for their market debut. The so-called Cruiser seems to be planned for release in the US via AT&T, and judging by previous leaks it’s very likely that the device will hit the US market bearing the ‘Samsung Galaxy S8 Active’ moniker. According to previous leaks, the aforementioned smartphone carries a 5.4-inch or 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory. The device should make use of the same camera setup as the standard Samsung Galaxy S8 model, including a 12-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and 4K video recording capabilities, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor with autofocus and auto HDR. Nevertheless, despite these hardware similarities, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active should employ a more rugged exterior design boasting improved shock, dust, and water resistance.

As for the other two devices mentioned in the changelog, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Reloaded will evidently be a spin-off based on the Galaxy J7, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S will take the form of a tablet meant to succeed the Galaxy Tab A series released in March 2016. At the time of writing, there are no details in regards to these two devices’ hardware characteristics, but we can assume that Samsung is gearing up for an official announcement in the coming days or weeks, and by then, more bits of information could emerge through popular benchmarking websites and regulatory agencies.