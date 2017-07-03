Samsung Smartphones Now Support Windows Hello

Samsung has now updated its Flow app on the Google Play Store (and the Galaxy Apps Store) to work with Windows Hello on any Windows 10 machine. This feature was previously only available on the Galaxy TabPro S, but the company has now expanded it to work with virtually any desktop, tablet or laptop out there. With Windows Hello, you’ll be able to authenticate yourself with the fingerprint sensor on your smartphone, for your Windows 10 machine. So you’ll no longer need to worry about remembering long and complex passwords to get into your Windows 10 device.

According to Samsung, devices supported include the Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S3. Basically all of Samsung’s latest smartphones (and a tablet) that has a fingerprint sensor. These devices will need to be running on Marshmallow or later – and since they all launched on Marshmallow or later (except for Galaxy Note 5), that shouldn’t be a problem. In addition to the app on Google Play, you’ll also need to download the Samsung Flow app from the Windows store onto your Windows 10 device, so that the two can talk to each other.

That’s not all that is new with this update. Users will now be able to view their smartphone notifications on their PC while using Samsung Flow. It’s also easier to transfer and sync files between the devices. So if you have a file on your PC that you want to look at on your smartphone, you can now transfer it seamlessly, without needing to use something like Google Drive or OneDrive to get that done. Finally, one last feature that is added here, is the ability to seamlessly create a mobile hotspot. This is a feature that Apple has been doing with its Macs and iPads/iPhones for quite a few years. It means you can automatically connect to the device as a hotspot without even touching your Galaxy S8 (or another smartphone) and setting it up. Making it really easy to connect to a hotspot when you’re in a rush.