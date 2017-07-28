Samsung Partners With TUMI For Special Edition Gear S3 Frontier

Samsung, today, announced a new collaboration with TUMI, which is a leading travel lifestyle brand, for a special edition Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch. This new special edition of the Gear S3 Frontier brings in “TUMI’s world-class design to deliver a luxury wearable that serves as your ideal travel companion”. The Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition is going to be priced at $449.99. It features a special edition watch band from TUMI, which is the Earl Grey colorway, which Samsung says is constructed from an Italian canvas. It also has a stainless-steel buckle and stitched edge detailing. The Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition is also still durable to resist water and dust, as the regular model.

Internally, there’s nothing different about the Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition when compared to the regular Gear S3 Frontier. It’s still running on Tizen which is compatible with most Android smartphones (running Android 4.4 or later), as well as iOS devices running on iOS 9 or later. So users will still be able to use their favorite apps on the Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition. This also includes the ability to use Samsung Pay from your wrist and there is also a TUMI watch face included, which is the only change to the software here. It does have that 1.3-inch 360×360 resolution AMOLED circular display, powered by a dual-core 1GHz Exynos processor, 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage is on board as well, with the 380mAh battery inside to keep it running for a few days.

Samsung is selling the Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition through its website and Best Buy right now. It’ll be available in Best Buy stores – at the Samsung Experience Shop – starting on August 6th. So potential buyers will be able to head into the store and see how good the smartwatch is and if it’s something they want to spend $449 on. This isn’t replacing the regular Gear S3 Frontier, and it does not have cellular connectivity, it’s WiFi only. So it’s just another option from Samsung for a smartwatch, which is a good option for a lot of people out there that want something that’s high quality.