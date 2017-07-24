Samsung Outs Unlocked Galaxy J3 & J7 2017 For The U.S.

Samsung has officially outed the unlocked Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 2017 models for the U.S. today and both phones will be available in retail stores starting on July 28th, which is this Friday. The good news for those looking to buy either or both of these devices and can’t find them in stores they usually shop at is that Samsung will be selling both of them online as well. As for the cost, the Galaxy J3 will be set at a price of $149.99, while the Galaxy J7 will be the more expensive of the two set at a price of $219.99.

Samsung says that the phones will be available from major retailers, so it’s likely that places such as Best Buy may carry them, but as for online Samsung only mentions its own online shop so it’s not clear at the moment if consumers will be able to grab them from Amazon or other similar online retailers.

Both phones come in one color for the U.S., Black, though both are also a tad bit different in the hardware department, with the J3 being closer to an entry-level phone while the J7 is more of a mid-range offering. While the specs are different though, the outside body design of each phone is mostly identical, so consumers won’t be needing to decide on which to buy for the aesthetic, and will instead be able to consider other factors such as price and specifications. The Galaxy J3 comes with a 5-inch HD TFT display, and it’s powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone also comes running on Android 7.0 Nougat, and has a 5-megapixel rear camera as well as a 2-megapixel front camera, while also carrying a 2,600mAh battery. The Galaxy J7 on the other hand will have a slightly larger 5.5-inch HD TFT display, powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, but bumping the RAM up to 2GB while keeping the same 16GB of internal storage. The battery capacity and cameras also get a bump, as the J7 comes with a 3,300mAh battery, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera, and for software it’s also running on Android 7.0 Nougat. While 16GB isn’t exactly a lot of storage these days, both the Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 will support expandable storage via microSD cards up to 256GB.