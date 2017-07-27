Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 Nougat Update Likely Coming Soon

The first-generation Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 with model number SM-T550 may soon get the much-coveted Android 7.0 Nougat update. Samsung has yet to make an official announcement in this regard or start pushing the update, but the tablet showed up on the database of the Wi-Fi Alliance running Android Nougat. This indicates that the operating system (OS) update is just around the corner and it could start hitting devices momentarily. Considering that the Galaxy Tab A 9.7 is nearly two years old already and its support period will end soon, the update to Android 7.0 Nougat would be the last major update the device will see in its lifetime. As a reminder, the tablet launched with Android 5.0 Lollipop on board.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 comes with a quad-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz and just 1.5 or 2GB of RAM, which made some question whether it would support the latest version of Android. However, Android 7.0 Nougat was designed to require less hardware resources, so it can play nice even with older devices with specifications that are lower-end by today’s standards. The first-generation Galaxy Tab A 9.7 was a hit when it launched back in 2015, especially thanks to its massive 6,000 mAh battery, but newer tablets are faster and more powerful. Nevertheless, the update to Android 7.0 Nougat should breathe new life into the old device, adding a slew of neat features that Google packed into the new OS.

Aside from the regular Nougat treats such as improved app permissions, a better notifications system, Google Allo and Duo, new emoji, and more, the update should also bring the usual mix of bug fixes, performance optimizations, and stability improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 running Android 7.0 Nougat was spotted in the Wi-Fi Alliance database on Thursday, but no information is currently available as to when the update will actually reach devices. Historically, devices started getting the update roughly four or five weeks after the new version surfaced on Wi-Fi Alliance. It’s not a general rule as it can take longer in some cases, but it does offer some guidance and confirms that the Galaxy Tab A 9.7 will get a taste of Nougat before it reaches its end of support.