Samsung Galaxy S8 Active’s Retail Training Manual Leaks

Several pages from what seems to be a retail employee training manual for the Galaxy S8 Active leaked online on Saturday, revealing a number of details about Samsung’s upcoming rugged smartphone and confirming a broad range of rumors pertaining to the device that’s widely expected to be sold as an AT&T exclusive in the United States. Much like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the Galaxy S8 Active will feature IP68 certification guaranteeing that the handset is resistant to both dust particles and water, but will also provide an improvement over its predecessors in the durability segment by shipping with an MIL-STD-810G endurance rating. The latter indicates that the device is able to survive in harsh weather conditions and sustain mechanical damage and shocks to a certain degree.

The newly uncovered retail training manual for the Galaxy S8 Active also mentions that Samsung’s next flagship will boast support for some fast charging technology, though it doesn’t expand on the matter. The company’s Adaptive Fast Charge solution is the most likely candidate in this segment seeing how it was also supported by the original Galaxy S8 lineup that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) launched this spring. Just like its counterparts, the Galaxy S8 Active will be equipped with a physical Bixby button that users will be able to press to instantly activate Samsung’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. Unlike previous Active-branded revisions of the company’s premium Android flagships, this particular model doesn’t seem to have a physical Active key. Likewise, official renders of the device shown in the manual lack AT&T’s branding, implying that the device will perhaps be coming to more carriers in the country, though that still doesn’t seem like a probable scenario. The next high-end addition to Samsung’s mobile portfolio will ship with a 4,000mAh battery and a flat 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

The Galaxy S6 Active and Galaxy S7 Active were released in June of 2015 and 2016, respectively, though their successor is already behind that schedule this year and no information on its availability and pricing has yet made its way online. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is still likely to introduce the device prior to launching the Galaxy Note 8 whose official unveiling is set for August 23.