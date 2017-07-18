Samsung Galaxy S8 Active’s Render Pops Up On Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has just popped up on Amazon, and as you can see, it’s somewhat different than the Galaxy S8, though it still has really thin bezels. This image got leaked by a company called ‘OTOMON’ which sells screen protectors, amongst other things. The Galaxy S8 Active’s side bezels are thicker than the ones on the Galaxy S8, and its display does not seem to be curved on the sides, which is quite interesting. This phone actually looks like a combination of the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, some would say that it even resembles the LG G6 more from the front.

In any case, we only get to see the phone’s front side here, and that’s enough to notice that the phone is reinforced around its frame, and on the corners, just in case you drop it. The power / lock key is easily noticeable on the right, while the device’s volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons are located on the left. Now, this is not the first time the Galaxy S8 Active got spotted, not by a long shot. The device actually surfaced on Geekbench last month, while it was certified by the FCC at the end of last month as well. That FCC listing actually suggested that its back will look similar to the back on the Galaxy S8, at least as far as sensor placement is concerned, but the Galaxy S8 Active will differentiate from its sibling in terms of sturdiness, that’s for sure. The Galaxy S8 Active will be able to take some beating, while it will almost certainly be able to take extreme temperatures and extreme cold without issues. We still do not know which water and dust certification will the Galaxy S8 Active come with, but it will probably sport a higher rating than the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 Active will probably sport similar specs to the Galaxy S8, though. This phone is expected to sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ display, while it will pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 in the US, though it is possible that an Exynos 8895 variant will also become official at some point. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Samsung’s custom UI. The Galaxy S8 Active is expected to land in the near future, but it is still unknown when exactly is Samsung planning to pull the trigger.