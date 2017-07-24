Samsung Galaxy Note 8 To Support 3x Optical Zoom: Analyst

The main camera setup of the Galaxy Note 8 will support 3x optical zoom, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier this week, a few months after claiming that Samsung’s next flagship will sport an imaging system comprised of a regular lens and a telephoto one that’s similar to the solution adopted by the likes of the Apple iPhone 7 series and the recently launched OnePlus 5. The standard sensor found the back plate of the handset is said to be of the 13-megapixel variety, with Ming-Chi predicting that the module will be supported by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that should allow the phablet to quickly change focus points. Both sensors are expected to sport optical image stabilization (OIS) support, according to previous reports and Ming-Chi’s own predictions.

The camera modules of the Galaxy Note 8 were recently the subject of a number of rumors, with some insiders claiming that Samsung Electronics’ sister company Samsung Opto-Electronics will be manufacturing all parts of the flagship’s main camera. It’s still unclear whether the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) truly opts for a combination of a telephoto lens and a regular mobile camera or if it equips the Galaxy Note 8 with two identical sensors, with one being tasked exclusively for capturing colors and the other one being of the monochrome variety. Regardless, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely set to become the first Samsung-made smartphone with a two-sensor imaging system on its rear plate, with the company reportedly planning to release a number of devices with such setups by the end of the year. Earlier rumors indicated that the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the same chips that were featured in the Galaxy S8 lineup, i.e. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, depending on the territory, though the phablet is still said to be an upgrade over the company’s previous flagships in terms of RAM as it’s supposedly set to ship with 6GB of RAM.

The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled on August 23, with the handset itself likely also being set to appear at this year’s iteration of IFA Berlin which is scheduled to start a week later.