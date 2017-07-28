Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Passes Through The FCC

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has now passed through the FCC. In fact, within the last 24 hours there has been multiple listings showing up on the FCC which seemingly all relate to the next Note smartphone from Samsung. For instance, some of the listings pertain to model number SM-N950F, which is one that has routinely been associated with the Galaxy Note 8. Likewise, model number SM-N950U (which again has been associated with the Galaxy Note 8 in the past) also accounts for a number of the new FCC filings. Suggesting different models of the device are now being readied for release.

Furthermore, along with the two main FCC filings, the SM-N950U filing also lists a number of other model numbers that can now be attributed to the Galaxy Note 8. These include the Samsung SM-N950U, SM-N950U1, SM-N950W, and the SM-N950XU. With of course, the SM-N950 model number being the common denominator between all listed model numbers.

As for the Galaxy Note 8, this is one of the most highly-anticipated devices of the year now. Not only is any new Note device a highly anticipated device in general, but following last year’s Galaxy Note 7, the market will be watching this latest addition even closer than before. As is usually the case with the FCC, these listings normally indicate that a device is very near to its release status in the US. Which ties in with other reports that have come through of late. Samsung has already confirmed an August 23 event, in which the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be officially introduced. While other reports have suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 could very quickly become available to pre-order following that date – and maybe within days. In either case, when it comes to the US, with the Galaxy Note 8 having received its FCC approval, there will be little stopping its release – however soon it is after the announcement. While there is much speculation about what the Galaxy Note 8 will offer, the big and recurring rumor is that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a dual rear camera setup. Marking the first device of either of the company’s main flagship lines to do so. For more information on all that is currently known on the Galaxy Note 8, click here.