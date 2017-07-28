Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Now Available In The U.S. For $319

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro that launched last month is now also available for purchase in the United States in an unofficial capacity. The smartphone had so far gone on sale only in India, but it’s now available stateside from a third-party seller via Amazon. On the downside, the handset doesn’t come with a U.S. warranty, and it’s only compatible with GSM carriers. This means that it will work with AT&T and T-Mobile0s networks, but won’t be compatible with CDMA carriers such as Verizon and Sprint. The Galaxy J7 Pro found on Amazon carries the model number J730G and seems to be a variant made for Latin America.

The new Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a full HD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, and packs an in-house octa-core Exynos 7870 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with 3GB of RAM. Other specs include 16GB of native storage space expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card, a large 3,600mAh battery, 13-megapixel cameras with LED flash on both the front and back, a fingerprint scanner for extra security, and Android 7.0 Nougat running out of the box. Other noteworthy features include Samsung Pay and a Social Camera that allows users to instantly share and edit the images they capture. The smartphone boasts a sleek design with a full-metal body that makes it look and feel rather premium, despite its mid-range specifications.

U.S. customers interested in the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro can get it from Amazon for $319.99 in four color options – black, gold, blue, and pink. A dual-SIM version of the smartphone is also available for an extra $10, i.e. $329.99 in total. Since it’s not officially made for the United States, this Galaxy J7 Pro model won’t have any U.S.-tailored software, though that also means it won’t be as loaded with bloatware as many carrier versions often are, and it still offers all of the neat features and improvements that Android Nougat brings to the table. No information is currently available as to whether the Galaxy J7 Pro will eventually make its way to the United States through official channels, complete with a U.S. warranty.