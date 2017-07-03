Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Running Nougat Is Undergoing Testing

Samsung is apparently readying a major software update for the Galaxy J7 Prime. The device was recently spotted in the GFXBench database running Android 7.0 Nougat, which suggests that the manufacturer is currently testing the software in the aforementioned benchmarking tool ahead of a public release. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is a decently-equipped mid-range smartphone wrapped in a metal case, and an official update to Android Nougat should only improve the overall user experience.

At the moment it’s unclear when Samsung will be ready to release Android 7.0 Nougat on the Galaxy J7 Prime, and only time will tell if the upcoming software update will be bundled with the company’s latest proprietary user interface. Either way, the software package will likely include a more up-to-date Android security patch and should provide improvements to performance and battery life. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime was officially announced in August 2016, however, it was labeled as the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt in some regions. The device was released in September and over the first months of availability, it enjoyed a widespread release across Asia and the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Latin America, India, Pakistan, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The device is generally identified by the model number “SM-G610x” where the letter “X” is interchangeable depending on each region, and unsurprisingly the model spotted in the GFXBench database was labeled as the “SM-G610x” which means that it could be either one of the variants launched across the globe.

Evidently, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime showcased on GFXBench running Android 7.0 Nougat boasts familiar characteristics, including a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and an Exynos 7870 system-on-chip housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.6GHz alongside a Mali-T830 MP2 (dual-core) graphics chip. The device conceals a 3,300 mAh battery in a metal body weighing a total of 167 grams (5.89 ounces) and features a front-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime was launched running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and with that in mind, the upcoming Android 7.0 Nougat update will be the first major software package to be made available on the device. Hopefully, the testing phase will conclude without a hitch and more details regarding public availability will emerge soon.