Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese Variant Likely To Sport Dual Rear Cameras

The Chinese variant of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) which goes by the moniker SM-J7310 is all but certain to come out bearing a dual camera setup thanks to the Twitter tipster @mmddj_china who previously tweeted two images of the Galaxy J7 2017 edition. The device, in all likelihood, will be exclusive to the Chinese market. The tipster, in another tweet, leaked images of various other angles for the device, albeit failing to show the rear end this time around. The images show off a microUSB port and a headphone jack at the bottom end with a speaker grill and power button on the right-hand side of the device. The Chinese model of the Galaxy J7 will likely consist of a textured black aluminum unibody with the antenna lines set up in a different way compared to the International variant.

Curiously enough, the leaked images seem to show no signs of a SIM or microSD card on the left side of the device. While this could simply be the case of low-resolution images distorting the actual details, this could hint towards a new design altogether. Corroborating the images of the device, leaked pictures of a case with cut-outs made to accommodate the dual rear camera setup also surfaced little over a month ago. The change in the design of antenna bands could also point to Samsung selling the device under a slightly different name but it seems highly unlikely at the moment. With the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy C10 series also poised to come with dual rear cameras, the Galaxy J7 could be made available shortly after the Galaxy Note 8, granting the latter with the distinction of being the first Samsung device to receive such setup.

Advertising a flagship device which brings an overall new feature to the Galaxy lineup may turn out to be immensely profitable and could be the reason why Samsung chose to halt the testing of Galaxy J7 and Galaxy C10. While the pricing details of the device still being kept under wraps, the SM-J7310 variant will likely cost higher than the single camera versions which are currently available for AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint in the U.S.