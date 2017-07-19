Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Set To release In China Soon

Samsung is expected to launch its latest smart flip phone, the Galaxy Folder 2, in China shortly. It was released in South Korea earlier this year. It will supposedly also be released in select European countries, as well as other places in Asia after China. The first phone in this series, the original Galaxy Folder, came out in 2013. Although it did not sell as well as traditional smartphones, it still managed to get a decent amount of attention in Samsung’s home market, South Korea, where flip phones are still somewhat popular. The Galaxy Folder 2 is expected to do even better.

On the outside, there are some clear improvements over the original Galaxy Folder. For starters, it looks much more premium. In addition, it features an improved 3.8-inch WVGA display, which may not compare to the types of displays that Samsung uses on its flagship smartphones, but it still appears to be quite sharp and bright. On the inside, you’ll find a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor that is clocked at 1.4 GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. For graphics, it’s using an Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of storage, the device comes with a total of 16GB which on the surface may not seem like much, especially when you compare it to normal smartphones, however, given the type of customer Samsung is likely to be targeting with this device 16GB may be more than enough, and the storage can be expanded up to 128GB via MicroSD if more than 16GB is needed.

The device is powered with a battery that comes in at 1,950 mAh, which, again is quite low when compared to most of Samsung’s other devices, but the smaller display and low-power CPU aren’t likely to need as much battery capacity to keep the device going. For cameras, it comes with an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. Even though it’s not your typical smartphone, it comes with all the usual features you would expect with other phones like Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. It even runs a version of Android that’s not that old and still pretty recent, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, along with TouchWiz on top.