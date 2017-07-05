Samsung Electronics Named Asia’s Most Popular Brand In 2017

Samsung Electronics was named Asia’s most popular brand in 2017, the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) revealed on Wednesday, citing a recent market survey conducted by Nielsen. This particular study also put Samsung at the top for the past five years, with the Seoul-based tech giant now being awarded the same honor for the sixth year in a row. The news comes shortly after the firm’s Galaxy brand was found to be the most valuable trademarked name in South Korea for the seventh consecutive year, according to another study conducted by Risingsun.

The Samsung Group-owned consumer electronics manufacturer said that its latest Nielsen-appointed rating was backed by the massive commercial success of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the company’s latest pair of Android flagships which were released this spring and are reportedly outselling all of their Android-powered peers. Nielsen’s survey analyzed 1,000 brands in Asia and saw Apple placing second, Sony third, and Nestle fourth. The study itself may not be perfectly representative of reality due to a relatively small number of respondents in its sample, with Nielsen interviewing only 6,000 consumers from 13 countries across the continent with a population of almost 4.5 billion. Regardless, the results of the firm’s research are yet another indicator that Samsung successfully managed to bounce back from last year’s Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that ended with the company discontinuing its high-end and highly advertised phablet after it turned out that the flagship is too volatile for everyday use, being prone to catching fire and exploding. The ordeal was a massive hit to Samsung’s brand around the world, though the company’s image wasn’t as affected closer to its home country.

Samsung’s marketing team went on a difficult task of reinventing the company’s image and humanizing it in the eyes of consumers following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle by placing a larger focus on advertising general ideas associated with the firm’s products and services instead of the offerings themselves. That approach seemingly paid off in the end, with sales of the Galaxy S8 lineup seemingly being unaffected by the fate of the Galaxy Note 7. More details on Samsung’s hardware efforts should follow soon as the tech giant is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 in late summer.