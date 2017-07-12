Samsung Downplays Reports Of Weakening Galaxy S8 Sales

Samsung Electronics is downplaying reports of weakening sales of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, with the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recently reiterating that the performance of its latest Android flagship lineup cannot be compared to that of the Galaxy S7 series, as reported by South Korean media. Whereas the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge had a worldwide launch last year, their successors were introduced in a more gradual manner, having originally debuted in only several markets in late April before Samsung expanded their availability in May. Due to that difference in product launch strategy, the largest phone maker in the world is claiming that direct comparisons of the two series cannot be accurate, implying industry watchers should give the Galaxy S8 lineup more time before judging its commercial performance.

Nonetheless, the company’s new pair of high-end Android smartphones was performing 20 to 30-percent better than the Galaxy S7 series in its first two months on the market but is now reportedly doing around 20-percent worse, indicating that its sales took a major hit in the last two months. Samsung stopped publicizing the sales figures of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in mid-May, which is likely when the commercial performance of its latest product lineup took a major hit, some analysts believe.

According to recent reports, the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 may even be launched sooner than planned due to the unexpected slump in the Galaxy S8 family’s performance as Samsung is adamant to keep consumers interested in its flagship smartphone brand. Industry insiders previously claimed that the South Korean electronics manufacturer is looking to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in late August or early September, presumably around the time the latest iteration of IFA Berlin is scheduled to start. The company traditionally had a strong presence at the annual German trade show and could continue doing so this year by introducing what’s widely expected to be its most powerful Android handset in 2017. The premium hardware of the Galaxy Note 8 could also come at a significant cost, with one insider recently suggesting that the phablet will be priced at as much as €1000 ($1150) in Europe.