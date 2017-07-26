Samsung Details its Evolution of Wireless Charging

Samsung’s Wireless charging has been a standard feature in its flagship lineup for a couple of years and it has been getting better and better. Of one of the many new features that manufacturers integrate into its devices, wireless charging is growing popularity among users mostly because placing your device on top of a flat surface is far easier than using a normal charger, no more messing with the cables, and it is more aesthetic as well.

Samsung’s first step towards wireless charging was to create a specific engineering team to develop this technology, back in 2000. Samsung’s vision was to create a new standard in wireless tech, which users would find comfortable and easy to adopt. One of the many problems Samsung faced was the price and size of the parts needed to deliver wireless charging to the market. Until 2011 its first wireless charger was released for the Droid Charge, it needed an additional inductive battery cover to achieve wireless charging, but it was a beginning. In 2013 the current flagship model, the Galaxy S4, did not have wireless capabilities out of the box, but Samsung released a wireless charging kit containing an inductive battery cover and the new S Charger. By 2015 the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge were launched with wireless charging as a standard option, customers no longer needed to buy an additional battery cover. To match this Galaxy lineup, a new wireless charger was sold with a design very much like the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, and it also featured a round shape. At the end of 2015, with the release of the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad was introduced, reducing the time it took to wirelessly charge a smartphone. Last year the new trait was the option to charge your device vertically, the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand allowed users to use its phone while being charged.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ couldn’t be left without its own new charging pad, the fast-charging Wireless Charger Convertible can be adjusted very easily, to be transported or simply according to the user convenience. It also allows the phone to be used in a vertical position and because its premium design uses top quality materials, the charger is no longer just a mobile device accessory but a piece of art that fits in the decoration of any room. Manufacturers are always pushing new innovative features to mobile devices, in the race for the top, these features play a crucial part in customer’s purchase decisions. Samsung has put a lot of efforts in bringing wireless charging to the market and is clearly the leader in this technology giving its top lineup a clear advantage against competitors.