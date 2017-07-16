Samsung CEO Said To Confirm Late August Galaxy Note 8 Reveal

Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh is said to have recently confirmed the late August reveal of the Galaxy Note 8, which if true, would put the announcement for the next device in the Galaxy Note lineup just days before the beginning of IFA, which is around the time of the unveiling for past Galaxy Note devices. Expanding on that statement, Koh is also said to have mentioned that while the reveal of the Galaxy Note 8 would be at the end of August, the “first wave” of devices that are launching for sale to consumers will start in September, which would seem to match up with a previous rumor about the phones not arriving before September.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rumored launch regions will include the U.S. as well as Samsung’s home country of South Korea, and also the UK. This shouldn’t be much of a shock as all three of these regions are large markets. South Korea being Samsung’s biggest Asian market, and the UK and the U.S. being two of the largest, if not the two largest Western markets. These three regions are said to be the only countries to get the phone in September, while the remaining launch regions are set to receive the phone in a second wave of launch sales in October. That being said, according to the report Koh did not mention a date for either wave of the launch, but the most likely scenario is that, at least for the first wave, the Galaxy Note 8 wouldn’t hit store shelves until after IFA is over.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be a big focus for the company as it sets out to correct the issues that unfolded with last year’s Galaxy Note 7. It has already started that process long before the new phone is set to launch, having put in place a series of new tests and safety measures that are focused on the battery testing to ensure that build quality is up to standard. Samsung employed these methods with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but nonetheless it will surely be looking for a flawless launch of the Galaxy Note 8 so as to further put the minds of customers at ease.