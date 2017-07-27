Samsung Believes Galaxy Note 8 Will be Best for Media Consumption

Samsung is already drumming up some hype for its next flagship, the Galaxy Note 8, at its quarterly earnings call earlier today. The company released its earnings for the second quarter of the year, and on the conference call today, one of Samsung’s executives noted that the Galaxy Note 8 will be tailor-made for those that like to consume a lot of media content on their devices. The executive also gave a brief history of the Galaxy Note series, about how it started in 2011 with a big screen and a S Pen. The executive also mentioned that it will have “more advanced, richer multimedia functionalities”.

The Galaxy Note 8 is slated to be announced on August 23rd, seeing as how Samsung has already sent out press invites for this event, and it is tagged as an Unpacked event, it all but confirms that this is where it will announce the Galaxy Note 8. It’s still before IFA, but not much earlier. It’s about a week before everyone heads to Berlin. Samsung has been announcing the Galaxy Note ahead of IFA for the past couple of years, usually with the hopes of beating the iPhone to market, although that didn’t turn out to be in their favor last year. The Galaxy Note 8 will likely keep all of the same features as the Galaxy S8, but add a few more largely based on the S Pen. So that also means the Infinity Display, which should look incredible on an even larger device.

Samsung, during its earnings, did also note that it expects demand for smartphones and tablets to increase in the third quarter. Typically the third quarter is a bit quiet, although the Galaxy Note 8 is getting announced in the middle of the quarter, and should be available before the end of the quarter. The fourth quarter is the biggest quarter of the year, thanks to the holiday season. Samsung is also expecting more sales from components, as it does supply a number of parts to other manufacturers, with the biggest name being Apple. And of course with the iPhone 8 coming out in September – and rumors of a 10th anniversary edition – that could be a big deal for Samsung.