Samsung Begins New Galaxy S8 BOGO Promotion

Samsung has begun a new Galaxy S8 BOGO promotion in which it’s offering consumers the chance to pick up either a Galaxy S8 or a Galaxy S8+ for free when they buy an additional Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. Naturally, there are some requirements that have to be met before this will be an available offer that consumers can actually take advantage of. First and foremost, this is an offer which is only available via two different outlets – Samsung’s online website or Samsung’s “Shop Samsung App” which can be installed on smartphones and tablets. This means it’s not available in stores so you can’t physically walk into your local wireless retailers and get this promotion, nor can you go to your favorite electronics store and pick them up there.

If you’re not against buying the device online from Samsung directly, the good news is that it’s offering the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in the unlocked model as well as in the official Verizon model, and official carrier models for T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and even U.S. Cellular, so compatibility shouldn’t be an issue at all. The first phone purchase has to be at full cost and cannot be combined with another promotion that gets you a discount on the first purchase, lastly, you’ll also need to complete a trade-in with an eligible device to receive the instant trade-in credit. There are a number of eligible devices that are outlined by Samsung, including the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the Galaxy Note 5, the Galaxy S6, the Galaxy S6 Edge, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

While Samsung is including all carrier models of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in this promotion, you can’t unfortunately, mix and match the carrier models that you pick. So for example, if the first device that you actually have to purchase is the Verizon model, then the second “free” device has to be a Verizon model as well. You can mix and match the two versions of the phone though, meaning you can buy the Galaxy S8 and get the Galaxy S8+ as the second device, however, the trade-in credit will only be equal to the full cost of the first purchased device, so you’ll end up having to pay the difference on the Galaxy S8+ if the first phone is the Galaxy S8. As an alternative, if you buy the Galaxy S8+ for the first device, you’re spending that extra money there anyway instead of on the difference of the second phone, so it really all evens out. The promotion begins today but Samsung doesn’t mention how long it lasts, just that it’s for a limited time only and only until stock of the phones for this promotion runs out.