Samsung Australia Shines Light on Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders

The Galaxy Note 8 is set to be announced next month, and it should be up for pre-orders within a few days. As Samsung has done this in previous years with its flagship devices. Now, according to a leak from Samsung Australia that appeared on its website – and was then quickly taken down – it appears that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-order beginning on August 25th, that’s two days after the Unpacked event in New York City. Now it’s worth mentioning that Australia typically starts its pre-orders a bit later than most of the rest of Samsung’s key markets. So it is entirely possible that Samsung will launch pre-orders on August 23rd in many countries including the US.

This leak also shows that users will be able to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 through the country’s carriers, which includes Optus, Telstra, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile. It’ll also be available through a slew of retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Woolworths and Big W stores, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Retravision Stores, J R Duty Free, Nuance, Betta Electrical, Dorsett Retail, Radio Rentals, RT Edwards RTE, Gedd!t and Qantas Q Store. Now this leak did not show the pricing for the Galaxy Note 8, but previous rumors and leaks have pointed towards it costing around $1,500 AUD, or around €999.

What’s also interesting about this leak is that it shows Samsung is preparing to offer a screen replacement program, called “Screen Assure”. Where users can get their screen replaced once within the first 12 months of owning the Galaxy Note 8. This is supposedly good through October 2018, so anyone that purchases the Galaxy Note 8 by October would be eligible. This would be a first for Samsung, as other companies like HTC have done a program like this in the past. Now it’s worth noting that this is for Australia, so there’s no way to know whether this will be coming to the US, Europe or other countries. This could be just for Australia, but that would be a bit odd to see, actually. Samsung is holding its Unpacked event on August 23rd, so we’ll definitely know more by then, about the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.