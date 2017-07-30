Samsung Australia Opens Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Registrations

Samsung Australia is now accepting pre-registrations for the Galaxy Note 8, with the local branch of Samsung Electronics launching a dedicated page where all prospective buyers can sign up to be kept in the loop about the upcoming phablet by the company itself. The page features a teaser image that alludes to the upcoming Unpacked event that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced earlier this month, stating that its latest high-end Android smartphone will be officially unveiled on August 23. The file name of the image in question also indicates that the Galaxy Note 8 will be marketed as the “Galaxy Note8,” with this stylized version of the phone’s moniker being a continuation of the product naming strategy that Samsung has been pursuing in recent years.

The teaser image also hints at the phablet’s design, heavily implying that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a nearly bezel-less look and a screen that wraps around the long edges of its case, in addition to having minimal top and bottom bezels. This is in line with numerous recent sightings of the device that leaked online on many occasions in the last several months, both in the form of renders and real-life images. Samsung Australia’s teaser also contains a previously seen tagline saying “do bigger things,” suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 will be larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus that the company launched this spring. According to previous rumors, the device will ship with either a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch Infinity Display panel and succeed the 18.5:9 aspect ratio of the Galaxy S8 lineup.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s in-house Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), depending on the market, in addition to sporting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage expandable via a microSD card slot. Due to the need to accommodate the S Pen stylus, the Seoul-based tech giant was reportedly forced to equip the Galaxy Note 8 with a 3,300mAh battery whose capacity is slightly lower compared to the 3,500mAh unit powering the Galaxy S8 Plus, though it remains to be seen how long will the phablet be able to last on a single charge in everyday use. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be released in late September following its August reveal.