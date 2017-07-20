Samsung & America Movil Debut New IoT, 4.5G Partnership

Samsung Electronics and America Movil announced a new partnership earlier this week, stating that the two will collaborate on a wide variety of projects aimed at increasing the adoption rates of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The initiative is largely focused on the development and commercialization of a new 4.5G network that America Movil is hoping to deploy in the near future, with that improvement in terms of telecommunications standards being seen as a crucial step toward the eventual region-wide adoption of IoT solutions, all of which depend on a reliable Internet connection. Simultaneously with the development of new wireless technologies, Samsung and America Movil are also planning on pursuing new smart products and services that will take advantage of the upcoming network, the companies said.

The Mexico City-based mobile service provider is currently active in 17 countries in Latin America and will likely prove to be a valuable business partner to Samsung, the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) stated. Samsung is currently in the process of diversifying its IoT portfolio with a number of new solutions and is also committing significant resources to developing Bixby, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that’s expected to power a wide variety of the company’s future products. In the short term, the Seoul-based tech giant will assist America Movil by helping it test its 4.5G solutions with the Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, and the Galaxy S8 Plus. The experiments are set to be conducted in a number of countries across the region and will be aimed at improving America Movil’s telecommunications technologies like 4×4 MIMO and Voice over LTE (VoLTE). The telecom giant will primarily be collaborating with Samsung Electronics Latin America, though it’s currently unclear when exactly are their joint tests meant to begin.

For the time being, Samsung and America Movil will primarily focus on wireless technologies that can support higher traffic speeds and larger client volumes, with the two labeling that effort as an important part of their plan to commercialize IoT technologies across the region. Consumers should directly benefit from the newly announced partnership in the near future, America Movil CEO Pedro Kim said, without clarifying on the matter.