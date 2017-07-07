Samsung: 72% YoY Profit Increase Expected For Q2 2017

Samsung has just released its earnings guidance for the second quarter of this year, and it seems like the company has made a lot of money during the second quarter of this year. According to the info that Samsung shared, the company will probably post an all-time high operating profit, ranging somewhere between 13.9 and 14.1 trillion Korean won ($12.1 billion, approximately). Now, if we compare this to the company’s profits last year, then we’re looking at a 72 percent increase, which is a staggering difference.

Now, it’s worth noting that Samsung’s operating profit for the first quarter of 2017 was 9.9 trillion won ($8.7 billion), and the company’s Q2 2017 operating profit looks to beat Samsung’s 10.16 trillion won ($9.6 billion) profit from way back in Q3 2016. On top of everything, this also means that the company basically beat all expectations, analysts predicted that Samsung will make 13.1 trillion won in the second quarter this year, but it seems like its operating profit will be considerably higher than that. Now, as far as revenue is concerned, Samsung is expecting a considerably increase compared to Q2 2016, an 18 percent rise, to be more accurate. Samsung’s revenue for Q2 2017 is expected to be somewhere in between 59 and 61 trillion won. It’s worth noting that Samsung did not go into detail when it comes to the divisions inside its company, we’ll know more about how each division performed once the company releases its full earnings report, and that will happen later this month.

So, to what should we credit this boost in profit? Well, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have been really well-received by consumers, and the company had managed to sell quite a few units since the two phones launched, and these handsets are definitely one of the main reasons Samsung managed to hit such high profit margins. In addition to that, the company’s memory chips are selling better than ever, while processors and displays played a significant role here as well. Samsung will, hopefully, release some official sales numbers for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus in the near future, as we still don’t have any such info.