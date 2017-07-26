Sam Sebastian Departs As Head Of Google Canada Operations

Sam Sebastian, chief of Google Canada operations, has resigned from the company to join Pelmorex Corp., which owns The Weather Network, according to a report from Reuters. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, confirmed Sebastian’s departure on Tuesday, saying that since 2014 he served as head of its operations in Canada, with oversight in the company’s engineering center expansion in Kitchener, Ontario. Sebastian also played a key role in building up Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio in Canada.

Other key details about Sebastian’s resignation remain unknown, however. Meanwhile, Sabrina Geremia will serve as the interim head of Google Canada operations while the company is looking for a replacement for Sebastian. It remains to be seen how long it will take Google Canada to find a new head of its operations. Sebastian’s departure from the company comes at a time when Google is busy launching new products and features in the region, including the special YouTube channel intended to help promote Canadian films. The company also recently invested $5 million CAD in the Vector Institute located in Toronto in an effort to help expand the AI industry in the country, where the company additionally opened a deep learning office in addition to investing in the Canadian AI institute. It is also unclear why he left the company, though Sebastian is now entering a new chapter of his professional career: he will serve as president and chief executive officer of Pelmorex starting on September 5.

Sebastian is the latest key executive who has left Google. Most recently prior to Sebastian, David Foster, Google‘s vice president of product development, also left the company, though the reason behind his resignation was not clear either. Foster was among the executives at Google’s hardware division that saw the launch of hardware products such as Google Home, as well as the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, which marked the company’s first foray in the smartphone market. Also in April last year, Regina Dugan left Google as head of Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group and then joined Facebook to lead its Building 8, a new unit of the social networking giant whose goal is to develop socially-focused consumer hardware products.