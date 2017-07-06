Rumor: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 To Sport A Dual Camera Setup, SD835

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 surfaced on Geekbench earlier today, and now a China-based leakster, Reviewer, shared the device’s specifications. In addition to that, he also revealed specs of the Xiaomi Mi 6X, so read on. According to Reviewer, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, as expected, while the device will also ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. He did not mention a 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, but considering that the original Mi MIX came in both 128GB and 256GB storage models, it is possible that the same will happen with the Mi MIX 2 as well.

Now, in addition to everything mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will also feature a ‘full-screen’ display with narrow bezels, and the phone will sport two 12-megapixel shooters on the back (both will be Sony’s IMX362 sensors). A 5-megapixel snapper will be available on the front side of the device, and we’re looking at OmniVision’s OV5675 sensor here. Now, in addition to the Mi MIX 2, the source also mentioned the Xiaomi Mi 6X, which will be a more modest variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6, basically. This handset will be fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, if the source is to be believed, and the phone will also pack in 6GB of RAM, same as the Xiaomi Mi 6. A 5.46-inch In-Cell display (made by JDI) will be included in this package, and you can expect to see a fullHD (1920 x 1080) resolution on that display. Interestingly enough, the Xiaomi Mi 6X will also ship with a dual camera setup on the back, one of its cameras will pack in Sony’s IM386 sensor, while the other one will house Samsung’s S5K3M3 sensor.

That is pretty much all the info that Reviewer shared, and it actually seems rather reasonable and expected. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2’s specs are more or less on point with everything we’ve seen thus far, and we’ve seen quite a few rumors when it comes to that phone. This is the first time we’re seeing any info regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6X, however, so it remains to be seen how accurate Reviewer’s info is. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to arrive in Q4 this year, while it is still unknown when will Xiaomi introduce the Xiaomi Mi 6X, or will the company will introduce it at all.

