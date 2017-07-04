Rumor: Xiaomi To Launch A New Smartphone By The End Of July

Another Xiaomi-related rumor has just surfaced on Weibo, and if this info is to be believed, the company is planning to release a new smartphone by the end of this month. Now, the source claims that this won’t be a Redmi-branded handset, but it will be a Mi-branded one. In addition to that, he also says that consumers will never guess what phone is this, which makes things really interesting, to say the least.

Now, we’ve seen a number of Xiaomi-branded devices lately, so there are a couple of options here. The Xiaomi ‘Riva’ surfaced on Geekbench quite recently, and that seems to be one of Xiaomi’s budget offerings, though we do not know if this will be a Mi-branded or a Redmi-branded smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is also rumored to arrive in the near future, but the source claims this phone does not belong in the company’s Redmi-branded ranks, so that’s probably not it. So, what’s left? Well, there’s always the Jackie Chan Edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6 which surfaced yesterday, that phone sure fits this description, it is a Mi-branded handset, and it’s also quite interesting, and if it didn’t leak recently, nobody would be able to guess what we’re in for, that’s for sure.

So, what exactly is this? Well, the Jackie Chan Edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is essentially the Xiaomi Mi 6 with Jackie Chan’s initials on it, it seems, and you’ll also get the actor’s autograph as part of this offering. The retail box for this smartphone will also be considerably different than the regular box Mi 6 usually ships in, and that’s pretty much it. We do not have any other info at the moment, regarding the differences between the regular Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Jackie Chan Edition, but chances are these two devices are completely identical, save for the actor’s initials on the special edition Mi 6 phone, and you can also expect to see some themed content on the Mi 6 Jackie Chan Edition. When it comes to specs, however, these two phones will almost certainly be completely identical. In any case, this mysterious smartphone is expected to launch in the near future, so stay tuned.

