Rumor: Xiaomi ‘Chiron’ Flagship To Sport 6-Inch 18:9 Screen

Xiaomi is working on a new flagship codenamed “Chiron” which will feature 8GB of RAM and a 6-inch display panel with a resolution of 2160 by 1080 pixels, amounting to an aspect ration of 18:9, i.e. 2:1, one industry insider said on Thursday. The screen of the device will presumably be protected by 2.5D glass and is said to be manufactured by Japan Display Inc. (JDI), a joint venture of Sony, Toshiba, and Hitachi. Last year’s Xiaomi Mi MIX already featured a display module with an unconventional image format of 17:9, though that particular panel was of the 6.4-inch variety and was manufactured by Sharp. The screen that’s said to be installed on the Xiaomi Chiron may be JDI’s recently announced FULL ACTIVE display that the Japanese parts manufacturer unveiled in mid-June, with recent speculation suggesting how that screen may find its way to one of the upcoming Sony Xperia flagships that are expected to be launched later this year, presumably at IFA Berlin which starts in early September.

While Xiaomi isn’t a stranger to adopting unusual aspect ratios, the Beijing-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is still relatively faithful to the 16:9 format, having only released several devices that differ from that standard so far. The rumored Xiaomi Chiron will reportedly have an identical aspect ratio to that of the LG G6, thus featuring a relatively tall display. While no concrete information on the matter has yet been given, it’s understood that the rumored device will sport a nearly bezel-less design that usually goes hand in hand with taller screen formats. Apart from LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics also started adopting taller display standards in recent months, having debuted 18.5:9 Infinity Display panels on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, indicating a potential start of a new industry-wide design trend.

Xiaomi itself has recently been in the process of diversifying its product portfolio that’s been mostly focused on smartphones in recent years, with the company trying to create a more varied revenue stream which should ensure a higher level of sustainability of its operations in the long term. An update on the company’s endeavors and the mysterious Xiaomi Chiron may follow in the coming months.