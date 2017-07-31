Rumor: Vivo X20 & X20 Plus Smartphones Are In The Works

Vivo is currently developing the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus, with the two smartphones being the next additions to the company’s X lineup, one industry source said on Saturday. No more details about the devices have been provided by the source, though it’s understood that both the Vivo X20 and the X20 Plus won’t be released before late 2017. The ‎Dongguan, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) just launched the Vivo X9s and X9s Plus, and with the firm usually revising its mid-range Android smartphone lineup on a biannual basis, the next two members of this growing family may be introduced in time for this year’s holiday season.

In response to the aforementioned rumor, one Twitter user posted a recently sighted leak of the supposed Vivo X11, claiming that it actually depicts the Vivo X20. The leak indicates that the device will mark a significant departure from the design that Vivo traditionally employed for its X series, suggesting that the Vivo X20 will sport a nearly bezel-less design. The display panel of the leaked device looks taller than the 16:9 screens featured on the majority of contemporary smartphones and could have the same 18:9, i.e. 2:1 aspect ratio that was already seen earlier this year on the LG G6 and the newly announced LG Q series. The Vivo X20 is meant to be the successor to the Vivo X9 and was previously rumored to be called the Vivo X11, though it’s currently unclear what prompted the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer to depart from its traditional product naming practices, provided that recent reports are accurate and the Vivo X10 doesn’t exist.

Regardless of their official monikers, the next two additions to the Vivo X series should be equipped with a Qualcomm-made mid-range chip, most likely the Snapdragon 660 which the San Diego, California-based tech giant announced earlier this year as its top offering in this segment. Previously sighted benchmark listings of what was thought to be the Vivo X11 pointed at a device with an octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz that’s set to ship with 4GB of RAM and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, likely enhanced with Vivo’s proprietary mobile software suite.