Rumor Reveals Display Sizes Of Galaxy S9, S9 Plus & Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 did not arrive yet, and a new rumor just surfaced talking about panels for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 9. According to this rumor which comes from ‘industry sources’, the Galaxy S9 will ship with a 5.77-inch display, while the Galaxy S9 Plus will come with a 6.22-inch display. That essentially means that that Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus will retain the same displays as their predecessors, well, at least the same display size, though chances are we’re looking at the exact same panels here.

Now, the Galaxy Note 9 also got mentioned as part of this rumor, and if the provided info is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 9 will sport a 6.32-inch display, which is actually the display size expected to be included in the Galaxy Note 8. That being said, the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 9 are actually expected to ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is something the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus were expected to sport, but that did not happen, and it seems like the Galaxy Note 8 will not sport such a fingerprint scanner either. Now, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus actually sport rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and chances are that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport such a sensor as well. Having said that all the displays that we’ve mentioned thus far will probably be called ‘Infinity’ displays, same as the ones that are included in the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, though Samsung will probably alter them a bit.

The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus are expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year, unless Samsung decides to launch them in April, as the company did with the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. It is still too early to say what exactly can we expect when it comes to those phones, but chances are that they’ll resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, and that they’ll ship with Qualcomm’s / Samsung’s (region-dependent) 2018 flagship SoC. Not a single piece of info stated here regarding the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus or the Galaxy Note 9 is official, so do keep that in mind, as many more rumors and leaks will follow.